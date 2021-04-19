Puri: Third phase of logs for the construction of chariots of the Holy Trinity in Puri has reached from Nayagarh district of Odisha today. The logs have been procured from Nayagarh Forest Range.

A total of of 865 pieces of logs are needed for the construction of chariots this year while 69 pieces of logs were left over from previous year. As of now 62 pieces of logs have reached in Puri, while the rest of the required logs will reach in phases.

The construction of the three chariots is scheduled to be begin on Akshaya Tritiya that falls on May 14 this year.

The Puri Rath Yatra falls on July 12 this year and will continue till July 22. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, a number of restrictions and guidelines are expected to be issued this year as well.