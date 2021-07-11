Rath Yatra 2021: Puri admin imposes curfew, issues helpline number

Puri: The Puri district administration imposes Section 144 of CrPC and issued an helpine number ahead of the Ratha Yatra 2021 scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The curfew will remain in force from 8 PM on July 11 to 8 PM on July 13, said the notification.

No-one is allowed to come to the Badadanda (Grand Road) in the curfew period. Except the medicine stores.

The Odisha government has sealed all entry points to Puri and all the hotels lodging have been asked to vacate as no tourists can stay in the town during Rath Jatra.

The district administration has also issued an helpline number for the general public for any emergency or queries . Toll free no 18003457495.

Notably, the Odisha government has banned congregation and darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings on the occassion of Ratha Yatra as a precaution against the Covid-19 infection.