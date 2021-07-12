Rath Yatra 2021: Lord Jagannath & siblings seated on chariots after Pahandi Bije

rath yatra 2021

Puri: Lord Jagannath and his siblings were seated on their respective chariots after Pahandi Bije ritual.

Lord Jagannath was taken to his Nandighosh Rath, also known as Garudadhwaja or Kapidhwaja Rath, Lord Balaram was taken to his chariot, called Taladhwaja Rath, and Devi Subhadra was taken to Devadalana.

Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb arrived near the chariots for the Chhera Pahanra ritual at 10:45 am. The chariot pulling is slated to begin at 3 pm.

The deities will then travel on their chariots for nine days to the Mausi temple.

