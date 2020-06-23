Rath Yatra 2020 in Puri of Odisha: In pics

Puri: The world famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri of Odisha is being organised today, on June 23. This car festival is all about visiting of Lord Jagannath, His elder brother Lord Balabhadra and Sister Devi Subhadra to the Gundicha Devi temple in the holy city. The three deities travel to Gundicha temple in 3 chariots along with Lord Sudanshan. Lord Jagannath’s chariot is known as Nandighosha while Lord Balabhadra’s Chariot is called Taladhwaja and Devi Subhadra boards the chariot called ‘Darpadalana’.

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Rath Yatra in Puri got nod of the Supreme Court just one day before the festival.

Today, the three deities of Srimandira in Puri boarded their respective chariots at about 10.30 am after coming in Pahandi from the Ratnabedi. Earlier, the other rituals had been performed in the temple which started at 3 am. Later, after Chherapanhara by Gajapati Dibya Singha Deba pulling of the chariot started at about 12 noon. However, the whole festival was executed abiding all the conditions that had been put by the Apex Court. Not only the servitors, even the Gajapati was also witnessed wearing a mask. Section 144 had been imposed in Puri from the previous day and so only police and security personnel, servitors and camera crews were present on the occasion.

Here are a few pictures of Rath Yatra 2020 in Puri of Odisha.