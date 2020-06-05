Puri: Deba Snana Purnima festival of of Lord Jagannath, his sibling deities and Chakraraj Sudarshan began at Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri today.

Probably this is the first time in the history of Puri Srimandir, the Snana Purnima festival is being held without footfall of devotees due to lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronaviorus.

The Snana Purnima falls on the full moon day of Jyestha month ahead of world famous Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity. During the Snana Purnima, Gods take the divine bath with 108 pitchers of aromatic and herbal water following which they fall sick. They recuperate from the illness during the next fortnight in a secret chamber called Anasara Ghara and reappear for Rath Yatra.

The Snana Purnima festival began with the Mangalarpan of the Holy Trinity which was conducted at around 1.25 am. Later, the rituals of Dori Lagi, the customary fitting of rope on the deities for their procession was conducted.

The Mangal Alati of the Holy Trinity was performed at 4.20 am and Mailam ritual at 4.35 am which was followed by Tadapalagi. The Adhara Pochha of the Gods also completed on time.

The Abakas ritual was held at 6 am. The Jalabije and Snana rituals is underway. This will continue till 9.30 am as per the schedule.

The Chera Panhara ritual will be held at 10.30 am while the rituals of the Hati Besa of sibling deities to he conducted between 11 and 12 pm.

Devotees can watch the Snan Yatra live from televisions as the I & Pr department of the State government and other private TV channels will broadcast the festival.

Puri district administration has invoked Section 144 of CrPC in the Pilgrim City to avoid congregation of people. A total of 38 platoons of police have been deployed to maintain the law and order during the festival. Besides, two commandants, six ASPs, 16 DSPs and 44 Inspectors have been deployed in the town and the policemen are on high alert.

This apart, CCTV cameras have been installed near the areas of the Snana Mandap (bathing altar), key places on the Bada Danda (Grand Road) and other areas of the town.