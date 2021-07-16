Rath Jatra 2021: Hera Panchami of Lord Jagannath Today

Puri: The Hera Panchami ritual is one of the major rituals of the Rath Jatra which falls on the fifth day of the festival.

This is the day when Goddess Lakshmi breaks a part of Nandighosha chariot parked in front of the Gundicha Temple.

Hera Panchami is one of the exciting rituals during Ratha Jatra. Goddess Laxmi cannot travel with Lord Jagannath to the Gundicha temple. Later she gets angry and to vent out her anger she secretely visits Gundicha temple to have a glimpse of her husband Lord Jagannath.

In order to please her, Lord Jagannath promises her to return to the Srimandir after three days. As a mark of his promise, Maha Laxmi will be given an Agyan Mala (a garland of consent) from Pati Mohapatra servitors on behalf of Lord Jagannath.

As Goddess Lakshmi does not get enough time to have darshan of Lord Jagannath due to evening rituals of deities. Later, Goddess Laxmi breaks a part of Nandighosh ratha, the chariot of Lord Jagannath, to express her anger and leaves secretly to Srimandir through a different path known as Hera Gouri lane.

The Hera Panchami ritual marks the process for Bahuda Jatra as the three chariots are turned southward called Dakhina Moda.