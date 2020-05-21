Puri: Rath construction work has been restarted in Puri after a two days break due to the threat of Cyclone Amphan in the state.

People in Puri experienced rain and strong winds all through the day as a result of which the rath construction work had to be suspended.

It is noteworthy that, the second phase of meeting for the ‘Snana Purnima’ of Lord Jagannath shall be held today. It will be chaired by the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)

The meeting on the Snana Purnima will be joined by the members of 10 Niyogs attached to Shree Jagannath.