Rath Construction Work Restarts In Puri, Post Cyclone Amphan Break

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Rath construction work has been restarted in Puri after a two days break due to the threat of Cyclone Amphan in the state. 

People in Puri experienced rain and strong winds all through the day as a result of which the rath construction work  had to be suspended.

It is noteworthy that, the second phase of meeting for the ‘Snana Purnima’ of Lord Jagannath shall be held today. It will be chaired by the Chief Administrator of  Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)

The meeting on the Snana Purnima will be joined by the members of 10 Niyogs attached to Shree Jagannath.

You might also like
State

Flight Operations To Resume From May 25, Bhubaneswar Airport In Complete Readiness

State

Railway Tickets Booking Starts From Today, 9 Trains To Run Through Odisha

State

1 New COVID19 Death Reported From Odisha’s Ganjam, Toll Rises To 7 In The State

State

51 New COVID19 Positives & 1 More Death Reported From Odisha, Total Cases Reach…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.