Puri: Rath construction work has been restarted in Puri after a two days break due to the threat of Cyclone Yaas in the state.

People in Puri experienced rain and strong winds all through the day as a result of which the rath construction work had to be suspended.

It is noteworthy that, In view of Cyclone Yaas a meeting was held on May 24 to review the preparedness by Dr Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator, SJTA, along with Collector, Puri Samarth Verma and other senior officials of Puri and SJTA, Puri.

In this meeting it was decided to suspended the rath construction work for two days in view of the impending cyclone.

With the rise in the number of servitors being tested positive for Covid in the Rath Khala (place for construction of chariots for Rath Yatra) the Puri administration has decided to create a bio-bubble and restrict movement of public.