Rasagola is from Odisha: Sourav Ganguly in viral video

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has once again won millions of hearts for his humble and respectful nature. However, this time it is not for his spectacular performance on the pitch or his emphatic leadership skills but for once in all giving a stop to the ‘Rasagola’ debate.

Currently, Sourav is hosting a popular TV show-Dadagiri- in Zee Bangla. In the show, the BCCI president couldn’t resist taking a bite of delicious Rasagola. He later clarified the fact that while people believe that the popular delicacy of Kolkata, the truth is that “Rasagola belongs to Odisha.”

He further added, “The information has been revealed from Jagannath temple sources.”

Dada also mentioned that during his playing days whenever he visited Cuttack, he had tasted some luscious sweets that are not found anywhere else.

Sourav’s statement seems to have once again put an end to the feud between Odisha and West Bengal over the proprietary rights of Rasagola.

The clip of Dada from the show, accepting Rasogola to have originated from Odisha, is rapidly going viral on social media. Netizens flocked to the comment section to thank the legendary cricketer.

The two neighboring states have been in a bittersweet battle over the origin of delicacy for over a decade. Although West Bengal was given the (Geographical Indicator) GI tag for Banglara Rosogolla in November 2017, Odisha later won the war by subsiding the GI tag on July 30, 2019. The state was able to provide proof of its origin and earn recognition for the ‘Odisha Rasagola.’