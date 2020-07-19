Rare Yellow Turtle Rescued From Odisha’s Balasore, Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Soro: A rare and unique yellow turtle was rescued from Sujanpur village under Soro block in Balasore district on Sunday. The turtle was spotted by a man in his farm.

The man identified as Basudev Mahapatra of Sujanpur village first spotted the rare turtle when he was working in his fields this morning and brought it to home.

The villagers gathered in huge numbers to see the rare turtle.

He then informed the forest officials who reached his house and took possession of the rare creature from him.

Also Read: Rare Turtles Seized In Odisha’s Nabarangpur

It is noteworthy that, as many as 95 rare turtles were seized by forest department officials in Maidalpur area of Nabarangpur district of Odisha last month.

The rare turtles were seized while they were being transported in a bag by a biker.

