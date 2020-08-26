rare snake in odisha

Rare worm rescued from Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: In an astonishing development a rare worm was witnessed in Karjanga village in Jajpur district of Odisha. The worm looks like a thick white thread.

As per reports, the rare creature was first witnessed at the house of Kalpataru Sahu of Karajanga village under Rasulpur block of the district.

The worm has a thin, long and thread like body. It is hard to distinguish as a living organism since it looks just like a piece of thread thrown on the road. While expert view on the species of the creature is yet to come, the locals are of the view that it is not a reptile rather it is a worm.

You might also like
State

Two-day shutdown in Dhenkanal Municipality from Tomorrow

State

Man dies as car gets washed away in Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

Building Collapses Due To Torrential Rains In Odisha’s Baripada

State

SRC Issues Red Alert, Heavy Rain Predicted In 13 Districts Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7