Jajpur: In an astonishing development a rare worm was witnessed in Karjanga village in Jajpur district of Odisha. The worm looks like a thick white thread.

As per reports, the rare creature was first witnessed at the house of Kalpataru Sahu of Karajanga village under Rasulpur block of the district.

The worm has a thin, long and thread like body. It is hard to distinguish as a living organism since it looks just like a piece of thread thrown on the road. While expert view on the species of the creature is yet to come, the locals are of the view that it is not a reptile rather it is a worm.