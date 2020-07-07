Kendrapara: A rare white snake was found in Balisuan village of Mahakalapada Block of Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

According to reports, one Abinash Swain spotted the rare white snake while he was cross the road at around 10 PM yesterday.

As he had never seen such reptile earlier, he captured the snake and kept in a plastic bottle out of curiosity. Later, he informed the snake helpline member – Subhendu Mallick – and sent him a photo of the snake.

The snake helpline members came to the Balisuan village and took the snake from Abinash this morning and released it into a forest area.

People from the village gathered to see the rare snake when the helpline members rescued it.

The snake helpline team said that the reptile is a Leucistic (albino) Common Krait.