Rare White Sea Turtle Spotted On Beach; See Viral Photos

A rare White Sea turtle hatchling was spotted by volunteers of Town of Kiawah Island on South Carolina beach in USA recently.

The discovery of the rare White Sea turtle crawling across the sand excited the volunteers, who found it while they were checking sea turtle nests on the beach on Sunday.

According to a Facebook page post from the Town of Kiawah Island SC, the discovery of the rare White Sea turtle excited volunteers. “You can imagine the excited ‘oohs’ and the ‘aah’s’ from the guests, including some College of Charleston students, when the patroller found a lone, leucistic hatchling in the nest,” the town said.

The baby turtle is believed to have a genetic condition called leucism, which causes animals to have reduced pigmentation. It is different from albinism, which is the complete loss of pigment.

