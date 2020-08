Jharsuguda: We all know crows are black, but the local residents of Mungapada in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district witnessed a rare white crow.

According to reports, the highly unusual white crow was spotted at the gate of one Diptesh Soni residence in Jharsuguda. Diptesh informed the forest officials about this rare bird.

Later, on being informed the forest department officials reached the spot and rescued the rare bird.