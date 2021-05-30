Jajapur: As many as five rare vine snakes have been rescued at Jari village under Bingjharpur block of Odisha’s Jajpur district.

One Rajiv Lochan Mallick of Jari village went to the backyard of his house this morning to clean a bamboo bush that was uprooted in cyclone Yaas. As he went to clear the bamboo bushes, he saw a number of rare green snakes.

Out of panic, Rajiv informed the villagers who called the snake catchers. Soon, snake helpline member Pramod Kumar Sahu, along with his teammates Chittaranjan Panda, arrived at the spot and identified the snakes as Laudankia vine snakes.

As soon as they started to rescue the snakes, many of the baby snakes climbed up from the uprooted bamboo bushes to the nearby trees. However, the Snake Helpline team was able to rescue the mother Laudankia snake and her four children.

Later, the rescued Laudankia snakes were released in safer places.