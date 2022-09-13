Rare two headed turtle takes birth at Nandankanan in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A rare two headed turtle has taken birth at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Tuesday. As of now the said turtle hatchling is fit and fine and normally moving around inside its enclosure.

As per reports, few days back the turtles in Nandankanan Zoological Park had laid eggs on the sand. Out of the hatchlings from these eggs, two turtle hatchlings had taken birth. One of these two hatchlings is a two headed turtle while the other is a normal one headed turtle.

The turtle hatchling has been kept at a safe environment inside the reptile enclosure of the park.

After knowing about birth of such a rare turtle, visitors crowded near the reptile enclosure to witness the rare turtle.

The two headed turtle has been kept in observation in the veterinary of the park. Experts have claimed the rare reptile as an aquatic turtle.