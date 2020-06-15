Nabarangpur: As many as 95 rare turtles were seized by forest department officials in Maidalpur area of Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Sunday. The rare turtles were seized while they were being transported in a bag by a biker.

The biker, who is yet to be identified, fled from the site leaving his turtle-laden vehicle, which has a registration number CG-04-CY-5258, after noticing the forest officials, said sources.

Suspecting some foul play, the forest personnel inspected the bag and recovered the rare turtles, added the sources. Besides, they seized the motorcycle from the spot.

Meanwhile, forest officials informed that the rare turtles will be released in a safer location following their medical examination.

“They are very rare turtles. We will release them after conducting their medical test and permission from the concerned higher officials,” said Divisional Forest Officer, Nabarangpur.