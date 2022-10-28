Rare turtle spotted on NH in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: A rare turtle has been spotted and rescued from Dasrathpur block area of Jajapur district in Odisha on Thursday.

The turtle has been rescued from the middle of a road in Mangalpur-Narigaon block by social worker Saroj Biswal on late night hours of Thursday.

It is reported that Saroj was passing on the road while riding his bike and spotted the rare turtle crossing the road.

The man immediately stopped and rescued the turtle and took it back home. This rare turtle had pyramid like structures on its back in which various kinds of designs were spotted.

The social worker immediately informed the Forest Division about the turtle. He also added that such rare turtles need to be preserved and taken care of.