Rare Trinket snake, called ‘Jungle Sundari’ rescued in Odisha’s Balasore dist, watch

Balasore: A rare Trinket snake, called ‘Jungle Sundari’ in Odia, has been rescued in Balasore district of Odisha on Sunday. The rare snake was rescued from a house in the Biriha village under Talakia panchayat in Oupada Block of the district. The snake is called ‘Jungle Sundar’ or normally ‘Sundari saapa’ in Odia.

As per reports, Hakikar Dalei of Biriha village observed that a snake slithered into his house without the notice of anybody. However, later his family members saw the snake and hence immediately informed the Forest Department in Oupada.

After getting alerted the officers of the Forest Department reached the village and rescued the snake. After measurement it has been said that the snake was 5 feet long.

It is a rare snake. It came from the forest, said the forest officials. It is called trinket snake that is called ‘Ban sundari’ in Hindi.

After rescuing the snake, the Forest department officials took it with them and later released into its natural habitat in a lonely place in the Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary.

Watch the video here:

Rare Trinket snake, called ‘Jungle Sundari’ rescued