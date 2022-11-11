Rare tortoise weighing 40kg rescued in Odisha

Jajpur: A rare tortoise weighing about 40kg was rescued at Gopakul village in Odisha’s Jajpur district. A joint team of Snake helpline member Pramod Kumar Sahu and Mangalpur Police rescued the rare tortoise.

According to reports, one Benudhar Jena was fishing in the Baitarani river at around 5 PM yesterday. In the meantime, the reptile was netted. He carried it to his house.

Later, some locals who saw the tortoise at Benudhar’s house informed the snake helpline member and Mangalpur Police about it. Soon, they, under the leadership of iIC Rinarani Sahu, rushed to the spot and handed it over to the forest officials after rescuing from Benudhar’s possessions.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, when informed about reptile, have reportedly expressed their desire to house the rescued rare tortoise in the zoo.