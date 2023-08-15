Rare Telia fish weighting 26 kg sold at Rs 5.33 lakh in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A rare Telia fish was sold at an unbelievable price of Rs 5 lakh and 33 thousand in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday.

Though the fish was merely 26 kg the buyers competed among themselves to buy this fish even at such a huge price. The rare fish had been netted from the deep sea near Dhamra port in Chandbali area.

As per reports, a fisherman named Mantu Mandal had ventured to the sea today when the rare fish fell in the fishing net. Later it was found to be 26 kg in weight.

The rare fish was caught in the fishing net in the deep sea at about 25 km away from the Dhamra sea mouth. It was sold at a price of Rs 20 thousand per kg through auction at Chandinipala of Dhamra and was picked by fish trader Shankar Giri. He is reportedly supposed to sell it to a foreign company.

The reason why the Telia fish was sold at such a high price is because of its rare and precious medicinal value. As per reports, the intestine of the rare Telia fish is sold at high prices because it is used to manufacture drugs. The membrane gets easily dissolved in water and that is why it is bought by multinational pharmaceutical companies.

Telia Bhola fish also contains a lot of maw, from which drugs are made which can also be sold abroad, according to reports.

According to the fishermen such giant Telia Bhola fish comes twice or thrice in a year. And the fisherman who catches this fish becomes wealthy with just one catch.

Telia is also known as Ghol fish and found in the deep sea. It’s scientific name is Protonibea diacanthus. Also known as black-spotted croaker, Telia fish is found in the Indo-Pacific region. It contains iron, iodine, magnesium, fluoride, selenium and taurine properties. The fish species is sought after for medicinal values by pharmaceutical companies which make use of its fin as well as skin. It is used for making cosmetics as well.