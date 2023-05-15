Rare surgery completed successfully in MKCG of Odisha

Berhampur: In a rare surgery in MKCG of Berhampur in Ganjam district of Odisha, the doctors have successfully saved the life of a youth. A team of doctors in MKCG Medical College and Hospital of Berhampur have performed a rare surgery and saved the life of a young boy identified as Mrityunjay Patra.

The youth had allegedly been attacked by a few miscreants and a pipe had been inserted deep inside his anus and air was pumped into his body through that pipe. The incident took place on May 9, 2023, said reliable reports.

His family members somehow rescued him and managed to get him admitted in Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Mrityunjay is said to be a resident of Phulbani, said reports.

After an X-ray and CT scan, it was confirmed that his intestines had been ruptured due to air intrusion. About 20 cm above the anus, 3 cm of the lower large intestine had been ruptured. Mityanjay was operated on last May 10, 2023 at MKCG.

A seven-member team of doctors conducted the operation for about three-hours. One of the doctors said that, while his condition is stable after the operation, he is still in the ICU and is under observation. The same was said by the head of the surgery department, Prof. Dr. Shiv Prasad Das.

The doctor however further informed that due to long period of pressurized air in the abdomen, Mrityunjay’s kidneys have been affected. Medical procedures and treatment is being done in thsi regard.