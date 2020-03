Rare Species Of Pangolin Rescued From Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Rare Species Of Pangolin Rescued From Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A rare species of Indian Pangolin has been rescued from Nuadihi village of Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda.

The villagers spotted the Pangolin and alerted the forest officials.

They reached the spot and rescued the Pangolin.

The rescued Pangolin weighs around 5 kgs.

The forest officials suspect that there are many such Pangolins in the area.