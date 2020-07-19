Anandapur: A rare and unusual snake has been rescued from Keonjhar district of Odisha today in the morning. The snake was spotted in Alati village under Anandapur block.

The villagers saw this rare snake in a well and alerted the forest official. The officials reached the spot and rescued the serpent and were amazed to see it.

They did a few preliminary medical checkups and releases it into the forest nearby.

“It is a rare and uncommon kind of snake”, said one of the forest official who was a part of the rescue team.