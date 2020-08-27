Rare snake found in Cuttack’s Athagarh area in Odisha

Athagarh: A thread like white rare snake has been found in Gopinathpur village in Athagarh area of Cuttack district in Odisha on Thursday. The snake helpline people rescued the reptile and released it at a lonely place in the nearby forest.

As per reports, the rare creature was first witnessed in the courtyard of the house of Dillip Kumar Biswal in Gopinathpur village. Initially his family members thought it to be a piece of thread but as it started to move they keenly observed and found it to be a snake.

Within minutes the snake started moving in circles. Soon many others rushed to the spot to witness the rare snake.

Later the snake helpline people were called. They reached the spot and rescued the snake and later released it to the forest.

It is to be noted that another such snake was last witnessed in Bentapada in Athagarh area of the same district.