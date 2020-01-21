Rare merlin fish weighing 200 kg caught from Paradip sea

By KalingaTV Bureau

Paradip: Curiosity struck locals in Paradip after a rare Merlin fish, locally called ‘Kaau Machha’ fell in the net of a fisherman in the sea near Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur last night.

The fish weighing around 2 quintals became a major attraction for local fishermen and visitors for quite some time and hundreds took a glimpse of it.

Related News

Sex Racket busted: 5 Bangladeshi girl rescued, Kingpin…

Budget session of Odisha Assembly to begin on Feb 14

Convention Of Tourism Mins At Eco Retreat On Jan 23rd &…

Ramadevi Women’s University students lock gate, block road…

While it is still not clear how the rare fish came to the sea near Odisha coast whereas it is mostly found in the sea near Kerala, fishermen have informed that it has no demand in the local market.

The fishermen who caught the fish have packed it to supply to the foreign market.

You might also like
State

Sex Racket busted: 5 Bangladeshi girl rescued, Kingpin Ibrahim arrested

State

Budget session of Odisha Assembly to begin on Feb 14

State

Convention Of Tourism Mins At Eco Retreat On Jan 23rd & 24th

State

Ramadevi Women’s University students lock gate, block road demanding exam deferment

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.