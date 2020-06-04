Rare instance of dedication for Guru witnessed in Odisha

Angul: A rare instance of devotion for Guru was witnessed today in Angul of Odisha. Two disciples were seen carrying their mentor on a sling on the National Highway. They will walk on foot a distance of about 498 kilometres.

As per sources, the group set out from Joranda of Dhenkanal on Sunday morning for Nabarangpur. They were walking on the Highway without wearing any footwear. Even they had not any umbrella to get rid of the scorching sunlight or rain.

It was learnt that the saint on the sling was Guru Dhanurjaya baba of Nabarangpur Mahima matha. Two of his disciples had shouldered the sling while Pinku bairagi, Gajanand Bairagi and Sanjit Bairagi were accompanying them in the journey.

As per baba they will reach the destination within 30 days. Their disciples provide them food on the way. At night, they take shelter in any matha or temple by the side of the road. About 15 disciples accompany them and once a person, who shoulders the sling gets tired, another takes over to shoulder the sling.