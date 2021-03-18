Chandbali: A rare insect was spotted in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Thursday. As per the locals, they had never witnessed such an insect earlier.

The rare insect was rescued from the canal near Sunari Pokhari village under Totapada panchayat in Chandbali blokc of the district. Some people had spread net in the water when the insect got trapped in it. After witnessing the insect, they fished out it from the water.

As per the onlookers the rare insect has a black long and sharp tentacle. When people threw a stone near it, the insect tried to sting it thinking it to be an alien element.

As the insect is yet to be recognized by any expert, the locals have taken it as a rare insect as of now.