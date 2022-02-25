Rare giant fish weighing around 800 kg caught off Digha coast

Balasore: Fishermen caught a rare huge fish on Friday off Digha coast in West Bengal. The fish weights 8 quintals (800 kg). A trawler caught the fish about 175 km from the shore in the deep sea.

As per reports, the fish is 11 feet long, 9 feet wide and weights more than 800 kg. After knowing about it, large number of people flocked to the spot to witness the fish.

It has been learnt that the giant fish will be sold in Mohna area of Digha in Medinipur on auction. Price of the fish will be around Rs. 50 lakh, the fishermen have expected.

