Rare fish weighing about 500 kg netted, watch

Balasore: A rare fish weighing about 500 kg was netted. The mouth of the fish looks like the saw. The fishermen identified the fish as a sawfish that is found in the deep sea.

According to sources, the fish was netted from near the Digha seashore in West Bengal. Later it was brought to Paradeep of Odisha in a trawler, added the sources.

The sources further said that such sawfish is one of the most elusive species on the planet. They are now on the brink of extinction. The oil of the sawfish is used to prepare medicine to cure some complicated diseases.

A huge crowd had gathered in Paradeep to have a glimpse of the rare fish, which was later sold for Rs 1 lakh.

