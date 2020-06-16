Bramhagiri: A rare fish was found from Chilika lake on Tuesday in Odisha. The look and feel of the fish is said to be completely different from other fishes.

As per reports, Pradip Palai, a fisherman from Sipia village under Krushna Prasad block in Puri district had gone to Chilika lake for fishing. He had cast his net to catch fish in which the rare fish got trapped.

After getting information about the rare fish, many people flocked to the spot to witness the rare creature.

Earlier also rare fishes were found in Odisha. On June 8 this year a rare fish had been found on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The fish was netted from the water of Puri canal near Haridaspur area.

Last year a huge stingray fish weighing about 300 kilograms was caught alive by some fishermen in Kandal River near Niali in Odisha’a Cuttack district on December 13, 2019.