Rare fish found in flood water in Nimapada of Puri district

Puri: Amid flood situation in Odisha a rare fish was found in the flood water on Friday in Puri district. The fish was seen in Baulapada village under Dhanua Panchayat in Nimapada block.

As per reports, the Dhanua River has faced flood situation. It has been expected that the rare fish washed ashore in the Dhanua River flood.

The fish is a colourful one and looking attractive. In the words of the onlookers it seems like someone has drawn paintings on the back of the fish.

Some people have said that such fishes are found in the Amazon River of Africa. That is called Coco fish.