Brahmagiri: A rare fish was witnessed on Wednesday in Brahmagiri area in Puri district of Odisha. A fisherman caught the rare creature from the Bhargavi River.

As per reports, a fisherman of Damodarpur village under Brahmagiri Police limits in Puri district had gone for fishing to the Bhargavi River on Wednesday evening. When he cast the fishing net in the water, a fish weighing 1 kg got entangled in it. He pulled the net and later brought the fish to the village.

Since such a fish had never been witnessed earlier in the village, crowd flocked to the spot to see the rare creature. The fish has been kept it in a large pan to keep it alive.

Earlier also rare creatures were found in Odisha. On May 22, 2020 a rare bird, claimed to be an American White Pelican, fell from the sky due to cyclone Amphan in Paradip.

On November 1, 2019 a rare turtle weighing more than 50 kilograms was rescued from Dalijoda under Cuttack Forest Division.

Also, a huge stingray fish weighing about 300 kilograms was caught alive by some fishermen in Kandal River near Niali in Odisha’a Cuttack district on December 13, 2019.