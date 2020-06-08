Bhubaneswar: A rare fish was found today on the outskirts of the capital city in Odisha. The fish was netted from the water of Puri canal near Haridaspur area.

As per reports, a fisherman had cast his net to catch fish in which the rare fish got trapped. After getting information about it, many people flocked to the spot to witness the rare creature.

Details and video footage awaited.

Earlier also rare creatures were found in Odisha. On May 22, 2020 a rare bird, claimed to be an American White Pelican, fell from the sky due to cyclone Amphan in Paradip.

On November 1, 2019 a rare turtle weighing more than 50 kilograms was rescued from Dalijoda under Cuttack Forest Division.

Also, a huge stingray fish weighing about 300 kilograms was caught alive by some fishermen in Kandal River near Niali in Odisha’a Cuttack district on December 13, 2019.