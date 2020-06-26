Rare chameleon that can change colour, found in Jajpur district of Odisha

Jajpur: A rare species of Chameleon was found in Govindpur village under Basudevpur panchayat of Jajpur district in Odisha on Friday morning. The locals who rescued the chameleon have contacted Forest department to handover the rare creature.

As per reports, some people of Govindpur village first witnessed the rare chameleon at the Budha river bank today morning.

As the chameleon was looking a little bit different they kept observing it. After some time they saw that the chameleon changed its colour. Being astonished, they rescued it and brought it to the village.

At the village when they kept the chameleon on a concrete surface, it changed its colour to black. Again, when they released it to a tree, the rare creature changed its colour to green. Many people witnessed the rare happening.

As per latest reports, the villagers have contacted Forest Department to hand it over.

It has been learnt that earlier a few rare species of creatures have been found on different occasions in different places of Odisha.

Earlier rare fishes were found in Odisha. On June 8 this year a rare fish had been found on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The fish was netted from the water of Puri canal near Haridaspur area.

Last year a huge stingray fish weighing about 300 kilograms was caught alive by some fishermen in Kandal River near Niali in Odisha’a Cuttack district on December 13, 2019.

On April 15 this year a rare owl had been rescued from Santolnagari village in Cuttack district.