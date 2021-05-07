Rare Boa Snake Rescued In Gajapati

By WCE 3
Rare Boa Snake Rescued In Gajapati

Mohana: A rare two-and-a-half-feet snake which is said to be boa snake was recovered from the side road of Mohana Tehsil office in Gajapati district late on Thursday night.

According to reports, some locals noticed the snake while it was crossing the road and informed the Mohana Forest Department about the snake.

Forest officials Raja Beherdalai and Kedar Behera arrived at the scene with snake capture equipment and rescued the snake. They claimed that the snake was a boda snake.

Also Read: Rare Snake Rescued From Odisha’s Keonjhar, Forest Officials Amazed

After rescuing the snake, the forest officials released it into the nearby forest.

You might also like
State

Another Tehsildar Injured While Raiding At Marriage Program In Gajapati

State

Chandana Jatra To Be Held In Bhubaneswar Following COVID Guideline

State

Bhubaneswar Records 1,048 New Covid Cases

State

Odisha Matric Exam Results: This Is How Students Will Get Marks

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.