Mohana: A rare two-and-a-half-feet snake which is said to be boa snake was recovered from the side road of Mohana Tehsil office in Gajapati district late on Thursday night.

According to reports, some locals noticed the snake while it was crossing the road and informed the Mohana Forest Department about the snake.

Forest officials Raja Beherdalai and Kedar Behera arrived at the scene with snake capture equipment and rescued the snake. They claimed that the snake was a boda snake.

Also Read: Rare Snake Rescued From Odisha’s Keonjhar, Forest Officials Amazed

After rescuing the snake, the forest officials released it into the nearby forest.