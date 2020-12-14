Rare Bird Spotted In Odisha’s Puri, People Call It The Legendary Bird

Rare Bird Spotted In Odisha’s Puri, People Call It The Legendary Bird; Watch

By WCE 3

Puri: A rare bird has been rescued from Odisha’s Puri district on Monday. While the rare bird is yet to be identified, people of the area claimed it to be the legendary bird or Lord Vishnu’s vahana Garuda.

One Alok Swain rescued the bird from Gaindol village under the Sadar Police limits. He heard the sound of the rare bird while he had gone to visit the riverside of the village. He caught the bird which was sitting under the bridge and handed over it to the forest officials.

Sources at the forest department said that the rescued bird is assumed to be three-year-old.

