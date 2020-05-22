Rare bird falls from sky in Paradip of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jagatsinghpur: A rare bird, claimed to be an American White Pelican, fell from the sky due to cyclone Amphan in Paradip of this district in Odisha on Wednesday.

As per reports, the bird fell on the ground at GJI colony of Paradip. Following the incident, locals flocked to the spot to witness the rare bird. After getting information Forest officials rushed to the spot and rescued the bird.

It has been learnt that many migratory birds flock to the PPL water body of Paradip every year during winter. Some of them return while some other stays back.

This bird is said to be one among the birds who had stayed back. As per the locals, it could not face the strong wind due to Amphan cyclone and fell on the ground from the sky. After falling, it could not fly again despite its repeated attempts.

