Rare 140 kg tortoise witnessed in Ganjam of Odisha

Berhampur: A rare tortoise has been witnessed in Podampeta area in Ganjam district of Odisha. The tortoise weights 140 kg and 1.45 meter long.

As per reports, the huge tortoise was seen in the sea beach at Podampeta as it had come out of the sea bed, say reports. It was there on the beach for about two hours before venturing again into the sea.

As per the people who witnessed the tortoise it was about 140 kg in weight.

It is being said that such rare tortoise are seen in Lakshadweep and Gulf of Mannar of Gujarat. For the first time in the River mouth of Rusikulya River such a rare tortoise has been witnessed.