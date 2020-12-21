Rapid Antigen Test To Cost Only Rs 100 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The rapid antigen test conducted for detection of Coronavirus will cost you now only Rs 100 in Odisha. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government on Sunday.

The Health Department, in a notification, today informed that the private laboratories conducting the Covid test will have to charge only Rs 100 per head. This includes GST.

Earlier, an individual used to pay a maximum charge of Rs 450 for the test.

According to the notification, the rapid antigen test will be conducted by private laboratories under the supervision of RMRC, Bhubaneswar following ICMR guidelines regarding the testing protocols for rapid antigen test.