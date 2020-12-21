coronavirus india recovery rate
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Rapid Antigen Test To Cost Only Rs 100 In Odisha

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: The rapid antigen test conducted for detection of Coronavirus will cost you now only Rs 100 in Odisha. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government on Sunday.

The Health Department, in a notification, today informed that the private laboratories conducting the Covid test will have to charge only Rs 100 per head. This includes GST.

Earlier, an individual used to pay a maximum charge of Rs 450 for the test.

According to the notification, the rapid antigen test will be conducted by private laboratories under the supervision of RMRC, Bhubaneswar following ICMR guidelines regarding the testing protocols for rapid antigen test.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Adulterated Ghee Manufacturing Unit Busted In Cuttack

State

Property Details Of Officials Will Be In Public Domain In Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik

State

State Women Commission Summons MP Anubhav Mohanty, His Parents  

State

Nayagarh Minor Girl Murder Case: SIT To Take Accused On 3-Day Remand

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.