Bhubaneswar: A woman who had leveled charges of raping, impregnating and cheating on a police inspector of Capital PS has allegedly been stabbed in Bhubaneswar.

After the stabbing incident the woman has changed her statement completely. The woman has alleged that while she was walking on the road, 2 unidentified persons stabbed her and fled.

The incident had taken place on May 17 near Damana Square in Bhubaneswar, while she was walking back home from her work place. A case has been registered in the Chandrashekharpur police station in this regard.

It is noteworthy that, the lady had initially accused a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Capital PS of rape, impregnation and cheating. But, after the attack, she drastically changed her statement and blamed the two bike riding assailants.

It has been more than a week since the incident took place but, the police is yet to find any leads.