Rape accused marries victim in jail in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: May be it is true that marriages are made in heaven, but this one is just a different which was solemnised in a jail. The journey of the groom to the Jail was in charge of an offence but that turned out as a blessing in disguise as the Under Trial Prisoner got married to his lady love in Jail pursuant to permission from Jail Authorities.

The dearie confines of Jharpada special Jail in Bhubaneswar done with festive look on Monday with UP tying with nuptial knot with girl with whom he was in love and due to certain misunderstandings between the families of the Bride and Groom a complaint was lodged by the girl and the boy had been taken to custody.

In a happy twist to the tale, however, both the families changed their minds and heartfelt the issue and further knocked the doors of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Khurda to which the Girl first approached the DLSA and thereafter the boy/UTP through the Prison Authorities approached this Authority to facilitate with the process of getting his Lady Love. Thereafter, this DLSA facilitated with the matter and after according due permission the Marriage was solemnized in a way much better than it could ever have been.

Following proper Hindu rituals in presence of Jail officials and other dignitaries of the district the Marriage was solemnised and that event brightened the day of other Jail inmates as well who accompanied the bride groom. The groom arrived at the venue in a well decorated vehicle filled with flowers along with his family members and he and his family was welcomed by the bride and her family members.

Kudos to the Jail Authorities and DLSA who took expeditious steps and took a lead role in protecting the Fundamental Rights of a Person as envisaged under Article 21 of Indian Constitution as every person has a right to marry each other at their own wish and consent.

Also Read: PM Modi To Visit Odisha In The First Week Of March