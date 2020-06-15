Ramdev baba helps Nuapada old woman

Ramdev Baba provides Rs.1500, 1 month ration to 120 yr-old Nuapada woman

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nuapada: Yoga Guru Ramdev provided ration of one month, a Corona kit and Rs.1500 to the 120 year old woman who was dragged to the Utkal Grameen Bank of Bargan in Nuapada district of Odisha for pension recently for payment of pension.

After knowing about the heart-wrenching incident Baba Ramdev extended helping hand to the old woman. As per his direction, Nuapada Patanjali Parivar members visited the old woman and provided ration for one month, Rs. 1500, Corona kit and a saree. On behalf of Nuapada Patanjali parivar Acharya Sudarshan ji was present.

It is to be noted that the 60 year old daughter of the 120 year old woman had to drag her bedridden mother on a cot to the bank after the manager denied paying the pension amount without physical verification of the account holder. As per the latest reports, the manager was suspended.

