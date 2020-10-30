RD women university
Rama Devi Women’s University (File Pic)

Rama Devi Women’s University declares results of UG,PG examinations 2020

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : Rama Devi Women’s University in Odisha has announced the results of final semester of Arts, Science, Commerce (UG and PG) examinations, 2020 on Friday.

“In PG examinations, the total pass percentage is 89.46. Similarly in UG exams, the pass percentage is 90.06 in Arts (Honours), 94.48 in Science (Honours), 74.21 in Commerce (Honours), ” said the university in a statement.

The pass percentage in B.Ed examination is 100 per cent, it added.

