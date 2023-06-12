Rakta Tirtha Eram Development Works To Begin Soon: 5T Secretary VK Pandian

State
Rakta Tirtha Eram Development Works

Bhadrak: On his two-day visit to Bhadrak district Odisha CM’s 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian today visited various places in Chandbali, Basudebpur, Dhamnagar, and Bhandaripokhari and reviewed the progress of development works and many other projects.

The 5T Secretary visited the Rakta Tirtha Eram (The Pilgrim of Blood) and paid his tribute by offering flowers at the memorial pillar. He reviewed the transformation work of this famous place. He also announced to make Eram one of the premier Martyr’s Memorial of Odisha.

Pandian also visited Chandbali Block and visited the newly constructed Mantei Bridge on Mantei River at Baanshada and ordered the early completion of construction of the connecting road.

