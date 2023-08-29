Rakshya Bandhan, Lord Balabhadra’s Birthday in Puri Srimandira on Aug 31

Puri: Rakshya Bandhan and Lord Balabhadra’s Birthday will be celebrated in the Srimandira of Puri in Odisha on August 31, Thursday. On this day, Devi Subhadra will tie rakhi on the hands of Her brothers, Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra.

The Patara Bisoyi servitors have already started making rakhis. Devi Subhadra will tie rakhi on the Gambha Purnima day on coming Thursday which is also called Rakhi purnima.

The servitors are preparing four big rakhis, two each for Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra. A guamala is also being made. The rakhis are being made out of Basunga pata. Purple-blue rakhis are made for Lord Balabhadra and yellow-red coloured rakhis for Lord Jagannath. Besides, rakhis are also being made for the side deities, the parswa devas and devis.

On Gahma Purnami day, according to the ancient Utkal tradition, sisters tie a rope of love on their brother’s hand. This tradition is alos followed in Srimandira for the deities according to which sister Subhadra tie rakhis to her elder brother Balabhadra and Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath.

Four rakhis are being prepared for the two lords. Similarly, a garland is prepared using 54 gua, called guaramala. This garland is prepared using four colours — Yellow and red coloured guaramala for Lord Jagannath and blue and violet for Lord Balabhadra. Birth day of Lord Balabhadra will be celebrated on the Rakhi Purnima day.

On the forenoon of Gamhapurnima, the Patara servitors will visit Srimandira along with the rakhis and guaramalas after getting a call from the temple.

On that day, after the Bhoga Mandapa rituals, mailam ritual will be held in the tinibada and then the Pushpalaka servitor will offer the patarakhis and guaramalas to the lords.