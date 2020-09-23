Rajya Sabha To Be Adjourned
File Photo

Rajya Sabha To Be Adjourned Sine Die From Wednesday

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: A week ahead of schedule, the Rajya Sabha is set to adjourn on Wednesday after the government business is complete, considering the safety of parliamentarians in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan informed the Upper House.

He said, “I have to inform the members that the government has decided to recommend the adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by the Lok Sabha has to be disposed off before adjournment of the House sine die.”

The House was witnessing a boycott from the opposition, and the benches were empty even as the government passed Bills in the House on Tuesday.

Related News

BJD Odisha Issues Whip To MPs To Be Present In Rajya Sabha

Odisha MP Sasmit Patra Nominated To Vice-Chairmen Panel of…

Four Elected Rajya Sabha MPs From Odisha To Take Oath Today

4 BJD candidates elected to Rajya Sabha from Odisha

As all the major Bills, including those replacing ordinances, were passed by both the Houses on Tuesday, political party sources and secretariat officials indicated that both the Houses will curtail their proceedings on Wednesday — a week before the scheduled conclusion of the session.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s special announcement to hold the lower House proceedings at 6 p.m. on Wednesday — three hours later than the scheduled time — also signaled the plan to cut short the session which was set to conclude on October 1.

“I want to inform the members that the proceedings of the House will begin from 6 p.m. on Wednesday,” Birla announced after the House unanimously passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill, 2020.

Sources said the Lower House is likely to adjourn its proceedings after taking up a few matters, including Zero hour.

You might also like
State

Panipuri Claims Life In Odisha’s Sundergarh

Business

Petrol And Diesel Rates Fall Down In Bhubaneswar, Click To Know Updates

State

Odisha Government Discourages COVID Test After Death Of Patient

Business

Gold Prices In Bhubaneswar Continues To Fluctuate In Last 10 Days

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7