New Delhi: A week ahead of schedule, the Rajya Sabha is set to adjourn on Wednesday after the government business is complete, considering the safety of parliamentarians in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan informed the Upper House.

He said, “I have to inform the members that the government has decided to recommend the adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by the Lok Sabha has to be disposed off before adjournment of the House sine die.”

The House was witnessing a boycott from the opposition, and the benches were empty even as the government passed Bills in the House on Tuesday.

As all the major Bills, including those replacing ordinances, were passed by both the Houses on Tuesday, political party sources and secretariat officials indicated that both the Houses will curtail their proceedings on Wednesday — a week before the scheduled conclusion of the session.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s special announcement to hold the lower House proceedings at 6 p.m. on Wednesday — three hours later than the scheduled time — also signaled the plan to cut short the session which was set to conclude on October 1.

“I want to inform the members that the proceedings of the House will begin from 6 p.m. on Wednesday,” Birla announced after the House unanimously passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill, 2020.

Sources said the Lower House is likely to adjourn its proceedings after taking up a few matters, including Zero hour.