Bhubaneswar: Rajya Sabha MP and eminent sculptor Raghunath Mahapatra died due to COVID-19 at the age of 78 on Sunday. This was informed by Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar Gitanjali Batmanabane.

According to Gitanjali Batmanabane, Mahapatra breathed his last at 3.49 PM today.

He was admitted at the government hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. A special team of Specialists of the Hospital was treating Mahapatra.