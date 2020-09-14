BJD to support JD(U) Nominee Harivansh Narayan

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Election: BJD announces support for JD(U) Nominee Harivansh Narayan

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that his party will support JD(U)’s nominee for the election of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson.

Naveen Patnaik announced that his party would support JD(U) nominee Harivansh Narayan.

Earlier on September 10, Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) Supremo Nitish Kumar had requested Naveen Patnaik to support his party leader during the deputy chairperson election in Rajya Sabha.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Harivansh Narayan has filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post.

BJD had supported Harivansh in the last Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election in 2018 too.

