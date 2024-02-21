Rajnath Singh to visit Odisha on February 22, details here

Bhubaneswar: BJP’s preparations for general elections is at the height. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a target of 400 seats to party leaders and workers at the BJP National Conference in New Delhi. Now BJP has prepared a strategy to win more and more seats in every state.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Odisha tomorrow. He will participate in the marathon program on a day trip. He will attend party programs in Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Baripada. Will reach Nabarangpur at 10:50 am.

Rajnath will attend the BJP core committee meeting. Will reach Brahampur at 1:30 am. BJP workers will attend the conference there. He will reach Mayurbhanj at 3:30 pm and attend the BJP core committee meeting in Baripada. The party leaders will take the strategy in the Lok Sabha seats and prepare the strategy. Party leaders and workers are excited about Rajnath’s possible visit.

Recently in a memorable gesture, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh recently during the felicitation event of ‘Super-100’ in Delhi asked Barnali Sahu, a Class XI student from the DAV Public School, Cuttack to deliver speech on his behalf. And the Odisha student’s presentation of the Defence Minister’s speech mesmerized the audience.

Barnali through her speech enthralled the audience and they appreciated her endeavour with a standing ovation.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh felicitated ‘Super-100’ winners of Project Veer Gatha 3.0, in the presence of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2024. Barnali Sahu is among the top winners of ‘Super-100’. She was asked by the Union Defence Minister to present his speech during this event.

On this occasion the Defence Minister handed over the podium to Barnali Sahu to address the gathering on his behalf.

Addressing the gathering and speaking for the Raksha Mantri Barnali said, “Youth is the country’s most important asset; They will help realise PM Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.”

“It is our duty to encourage these nation builders,” she also said.

“Youth is the most important asset to shape the future of the country. They will shoulder the responsibility of a developed nation,” she added.